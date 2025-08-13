Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,298,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.12% of Comerica worth $785,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 45.3% during the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $506,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 570,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,708,000 after buying an additional 105,886 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 480.5% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,690.72. This trade represents a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.41%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.