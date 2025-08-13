Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,821,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of HealthEquity worth $779,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,728,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.6%

HQY opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.65. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. JMP Securities boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

