Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,012,346 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of IDACORP worth $698,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

IDACORP Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:IDA opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.