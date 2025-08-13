Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,672,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.27% of Lithia Motors worth $784,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,524,000 after purchasing an additional 266,715 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 280,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,325,000 after buying an additional 25,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,852,000 after buying an additional 59,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,866,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $300.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.16. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.32 and a twelve month high of $405.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,236.80. This represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

