Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after buying an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,778 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,635,000 after acquiring an additional 175,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $245.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

