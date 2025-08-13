Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 19,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 67,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$39.09 million, a PE ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.96.
Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.
