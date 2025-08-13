VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Unloaded Rep. James Comer

Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky) recently sold shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN). In a filing disclosed on August 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in VeriSign stock on July 3rd.

Representative James Comer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 7/3/2025.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $263.02 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $172.49 and a one year high of $310.60. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.51.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $135,019.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,043,726. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.35, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,772 shares in the company, valued at $145,112,452.20. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,505 shares of company stock worth $11,130,549 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,746,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,844 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 358.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Comer

James Comer Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 14, 2016. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Comer (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Comer is from Tompkinsville, Ky. He acted as the director of South Central Bank for 12 years and has been the co-owner of the Comer Land and Cattle Company. He previously served as president of CFB Foods Incorporated from 2001 to 2003 and president of Comer and Polston Insurance Incorporated from 1993 to 1995.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

