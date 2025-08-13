Verve Therapeutics (VERV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share and revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 303.64%. On average, analysts expect Verve Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $992.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.23. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VERV
Verve Therapeutics Company Profile
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Verve Therapeutics
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.