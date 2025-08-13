Verve Therapeutics (VERV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share and revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.13 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 303.64%. On average, analysts expect Verve Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $992.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.23. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 126.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 90.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 671,939 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Verve Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Verve Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Verve Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

