Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.3111.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $8.60 to $9.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $84,017.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 242,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,956.22. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,098,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1,429.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

