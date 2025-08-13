VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.17 and last traded at $68.07. 6,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 10,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.7%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.89.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
