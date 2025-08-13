Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) versus MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) and MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virco Manufacturing and MasterBrand”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virco Manufacturing $266.24 million 0.50 $21.64 million $1.26 6.67 MasterBrand $2.70 billion 0.58 $125.90 million $0.72 17.28

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Virco Manufacturing. Virco Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MasterBrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

31.0% of Virco Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of MasterBrand shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Virco Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of MasterBrand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virco Manufacturing and MasterBrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virco Manufacturing 7.99% 17.61% 9.63% MasterBrand 3.37% 11.88% 5.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Virco Manufacturing and MasterBrand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virco Manufacturing 0 0 1 0 3.00 MasterBrand 1 0 1 0 2.00

Virco Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.14%. MasterBrand has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Virco Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Virco Manufacturing is more favorable than MasterBrand.

Volatility and Risk

Virco Manufacturing has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MasterBrand has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virco Manufacturing beats MasterBrand on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virco Manufacturing

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs. It also provides activity, butcher block, folding, office, technology, and mobile tables; desks and workstations, and instructor media stations and towers; chair desks and combo units, tablet arm and caster units, mobile workstations, student desks, and returns and credenzas; and computer furniture solutions. In addition, the company provides administrative office furniture, including desks, returns, bookcases, and other items, as well as steel storage cabinets, wardrobe tower cabinets, file credenzas, and mobile pedestals; laboratory furniture comprising steel-based science tables, table bases, lab stools, and wood-frame science tables; mobile furniture, such as mobile tables, mobile cabinets, and mobile chairs for school settings and offices; and handling and storage equipment, and stackable storage trucks. It serves public and private educational institutions, charter schools, convention centers and arenas, hospitality providers, government facilities, and places of worship through its sales and support teams, and dealers' network. Virco Mfg. Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders. The company was formerly known as United Cabinet Incorporated. MasterBrand, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

