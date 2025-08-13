Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Shares Up 15.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) shot up 15.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $203.51 and last traded at $203.51. 152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average session volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.57.

Wacoal Stock Up 15.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get Wacoal alerts:

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 4.06%.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.