Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Shares Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.00 and last traded at C$16.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$513.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.42, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.
Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties. It also engages in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units; and development and construction of residential housing units for sale.
