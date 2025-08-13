Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). In a filing disclosed on August 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walmart stock on July 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 7/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) on 7/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 7/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 7/2/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 6/24/2025.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,532,331,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 9,648.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,549 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 9,896.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860,306 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,252,135. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

