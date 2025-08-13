Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Water Intelligence (LON:WATR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on the stock.
Water Intelligence Price Performance
WATR opened at GBX 305 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 335.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 350.56. The company has a market capitalization of £74.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47. Water Intelligence has a 1-year low of GBX 288 ($3.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 430 ($5.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.
About Water Intelligence
