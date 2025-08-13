Wedbush Begins Coverage on Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 193.19% from the stock’s current price.

SGMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jones Trading boosted their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sagimet Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

SGMT stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 3.37. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

In related news, CEO David Happel sold 65,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $597,814.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 689,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,161.86. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $75,569.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,936 shares in the company, valued at $976,325.68. This represents a 7.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,535 shares of company stock worth $771,805. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMT. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

