Weibo (WB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Weibo to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $438.84 million for the quarter.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $396.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.21 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Weibo Stock Performance
Shares of WB stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Weibo has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.40.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
