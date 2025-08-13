Weibo (WB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Weibo to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $438.84 million for the quarter.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $396.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.21 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WB stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Weibo has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Weibo stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo Corporation ( NASDAQ:WB Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

