Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $5.00

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Gray Media in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get Gray Media alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gray Media

Gray Media Stock Performance

NYSE:GTN opened at $5.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $585.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Gray Media has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Gray Media had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Media will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gray Media

In other Gray Media news, CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 644,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,124.32. This trade represents a 1.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Media in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Media by 157.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Media by 638.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gray Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gray Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.