Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Price

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDEN. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 5.8%

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $686.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.83. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,484,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,818,000 after purchasing an additional 53,582 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,175 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 29.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 674,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 152,805 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $17,704,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 543,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.