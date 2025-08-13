Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s previous close.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski acquired 5,050 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,577,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 36,954 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 84,261.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 596,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 595,731 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.