Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Buyback 5,000,000 Stock

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 5.8%

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $753.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.