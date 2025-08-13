West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.35 and last traded at $70.92. 235,058 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,099% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

