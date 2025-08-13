Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 6,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 20,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFSTF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Monday.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WFSTF

Western Forest Products Price Performance

About Western Forest Products

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.