Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $73.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Westlake Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 0.92. Westlake has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $153.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Westlake had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is -396.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 17.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,900,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,120,000 after buying an additional 586,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 10.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,150,000 after buying an additional 102,268 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 732.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 993,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,865,000 after buying an additional 873,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 983,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,711,000 after buying an additional 58,093 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,092,000 after buying an additional 43,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

