Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 738,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,194 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $203.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,219 shares of company stock worth $49,674,273 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Westpark Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

