What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for NWPX Q4 Earnings?

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a report released on Monday, August 11th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for NWPX Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.

Get NWPX Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on NWPX Infrastructure in a report on Monday.

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $504.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NWPX Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $133.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.93 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 6.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWPX Infrastructure

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NWPX Infrastructure

In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. This trade represents a 24.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWPX Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWPX Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.