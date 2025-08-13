Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Set at $106.00 by UBS Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has been given a $106.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WPM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

WPM stock opened at $96.41 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

