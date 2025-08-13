Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 16,685 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $113,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.25 and its 200-day moving average is $208.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,101,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,726,368. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.