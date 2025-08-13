Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WGO. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.77 million, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently -230.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 474,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,930.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 305,818 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $8,400,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 494.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 245,131 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at $6,260,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

