Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Buyback $200.00 million in Shares

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a $255.00 price target on shares of Wix.com and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.53.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $114.89 and a 52 week high of $247.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.49.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The firm had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

