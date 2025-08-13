Wolfspeed (WOLF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Wolfspeed to post earnings of ($0.72) per share and revenue of $192.04 million for the quarter.
Wolfspeed stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $217.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wolfspeed stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,968 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 1.20% of Wolfspeed worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
