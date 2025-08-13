Wolfspeed (WOLF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Wolfspeed to post earnings of ($0.72) per share and revenue of $192.04 million for the quarter.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $217.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wolfspeed stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,968 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 1.20% of Wolfspeed worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

