Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XENE. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of XENE opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 117,022 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

