Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.11, but opened at $36.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 253,617 shares traded.

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 439.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 204,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

