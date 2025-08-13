Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.11, but opened at $36.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 253,617 shares traded.
XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
