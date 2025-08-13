Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XERS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Xeris Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin Mcculloch bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,708,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,602.30. The trade was a 1.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

