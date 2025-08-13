Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $12.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.9286.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

XPOF stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $381.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

