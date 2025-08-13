XTX Topco Ltd Has $224,000 Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,708,000 after buying an additional 666,122 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1,641.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 409,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,274,000 after buying an additional 386,273 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $44,099,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 177,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,560,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,537,000 after purchasing an additional 101,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $312.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE MOH opened at $157.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $365.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.16 and its 200 day moving average is $284.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

