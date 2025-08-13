XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 793,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 112,115 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,419,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager directly owned 5,360 shares in the company, valued at $50,008.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

