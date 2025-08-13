XTX Topco Ltd Sells 18,819 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,819 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $1,806,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 0.4%

EC opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.83. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

