XTX Topco Ltd Sells 21,536 Shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,536 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 40,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 46,144 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. This represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.82 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

