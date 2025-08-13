XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 78.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

View Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.