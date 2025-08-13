YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

YETI stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84. YETI has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $445.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.73 million. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in YETI by 109.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in YETI by 4,552.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

