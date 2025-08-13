Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for VZ Earnings

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $4.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2%

VZ stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

