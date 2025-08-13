ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (ZK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect ZEEKR Intelligent Technology to post earnings of ($6.22) per share and revenue of $27.20 billion for the quarter.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $4.69. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ZEEKR Intelligent Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Trading Up 0.1%
ZK opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95.
Separately, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.
