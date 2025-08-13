Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $102,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In related news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $200,933.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,015.84. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,914.84. This represents a 84.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,542 shares of company stock worth $6,609,623. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Communications stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoom Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.