10,000 Shares in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVCO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Silvaco Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Silvaco Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvaco Group

In other news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $73,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,477,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,443,813.05. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Babak A. Taheri purchased 20,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $103,278.57. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 785,031 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,202.83. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silvaco Group Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Silvaco Group Profile

(Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.