1,583 Shares in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 729.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lindsay Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $150.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $169.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $263,700.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,169.92. The trade was a 36.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $596,210.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,394.89. The trade was a 29.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

