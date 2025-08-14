2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Trading 9.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $186.68 and last traded at $185.51. 8,833,937 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 3,021,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.35.

2x Ether ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Ether ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETHU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the first quarter valued at $680,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,094,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,071,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000.

About 2x Ether ETF

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

