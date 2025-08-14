3,685 Shares in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 5,975.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 16.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jason B. Daly sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $199,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $95,984.30. The trade was a 67.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 33,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $302,595.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 256,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,863.50. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,436 shares of company stock worth $953,696 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $9.40 on Thursday. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

