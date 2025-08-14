385 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 184,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

