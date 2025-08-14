3,985 Shares in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

NYSE GOLF opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $84.40. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $720.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.70 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.13%.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,523,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,570,690.68. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

